Mozambican national caught with drugs worth R32m at border post

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga Police have arrested a 63-year-old Mozambican man who was allegedly found with drugs worth R32 million.

The man was arrested at the Lebombo Border Post on Tuesday morning when he was was about to enter South Africa.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said information they received was that the man was travelling from Mozambique to South Africa. His vehicle was stopped for processing by members from the police and SA Revenue Services (SARS) Customs during a joint routine operation.

“The two formations thoroughly searched the vehicle, a white double cab Toyota bakkie, and found about 136kg of suspected heroin as well as 19kg of suspected crystal meth worth a combined value of about R32 million. The drugs were found stashed underneath charcoal loaded on the back of the bakkie.

Memory Ndou, senior manager of SARS Customs in the province, praised the collaboration that led to the discovery of the drugs.

“This success was achieved through a joint intervention between the SAPS and SARS. Continuously collaborating as law enforcement agencies ensures the execution of our mandate and protects the economy and the people,“ Ndou.

Mpumalanga Police Acting Commissioner, Major General Thulani Phahla, applauded the collaborative efforts of the two entities.

“We appreciate the working relations between the SAPS and SARS at the border as it always yields positive results,” Phahla said.

The man was due to appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the possession of drugs. | IOL