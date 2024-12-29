Mozambican national sentenced for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa

A 32-year-old Mozambican national has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option to pay a fine of R6,000 after he was convicted to smuggling 14 children across the border into South Africa. Moises Armando Mate was arrested and charged, after he was caught driving a minibus, loaded with 14 girls, aged between four and 16.

According to police, he was stopped by Border Management Authority on the N4 on December 4. "Mate and the girls were handed over to Komatipoort police, and the case of aiding and abetting was registered. The girls were handed over to the Department of Social Development for assessment before they were sent back to their country of origin," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi. Mate made several court appearances and pleaded guilty, and was sentenced.