Mpumalanga cop attackers in court for attempted murder

Rustenburg - Two men arrested for the alleged attempted murder of two policemen in Mpumalanga were remanded in custody pending legal representation, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Thabang Vincent Shakwane, 25, and Walter Sakhele Ngwenya, 31, appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Nelspruit together with Provincial Detectives and Crime Intelligence for the attempted murder of the police officers.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said information was received on Saturday night of the whereabouts of Shakwane, who was positively linked with the case. The vehicle that was used during the attack on the SAPS officials was also seized. "On Sunday, information was received of the whereabouts of the second suspect, Walter Sakhele Ngwenya. "The team swiftly arrested Ngwenya and he was also linked to another shooting incident at White River Msholozi, where he allegedly shot another male victim who retaliated, resulting in Ngwenya being injured. The suspect was charged with attempted murder for the White River and Nelspruit incidents. During the arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm Z88 pistol with the serial number filed off," she said.

Shakwane appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, while Ngwenya's hearing was done in absentia. The case was postponed to April 5 for legal representation. The two policemen were patrolling near Ilanga Mall in Mbombela, formerly Nelspruit, on March 23 when they were allegedly attacked. The officers noticed a suspicious red VW Polo with three occupants. The vehicle was pulled over. During the search the occupants allegedly attempted to disrupt the officers by offering money, which they refused.

Story continues below Advertisment