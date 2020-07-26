Mpumalanga cops arrested after allegedly taking dagga and money from drug dealers

Pretoria – South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in a marked Mpumalanga flying squad vehicle have been arrested in Springs in Gauteng while transporting dagga and money they had just taken from drug dealers, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

After being quizzed and searched by police officers at a roadblock, the occupants of a vehicle said a consignment of dagga had been taken from them by police officers in a marked SAPS flying squad vehicle from Secunda in Mpumalanga, spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

“Members from Devon in [the] Ekurhuleni district stopped a private vehicle at a static roadblock on the R29. The team's suspicions and subsequent search of the vehicle led to the occupants confessing that the dagga they had in their vehicle had been taken by SAPS members in a marked Mpumalanga (Secunda) SAPS flying squad vehicle. These flying squad unit members had allegedly also demanded and taken a sum of money,” Peters said.

Police officers at the roadblock realised that the flying squad vehicle had passed through the roadblock a few minutes earlier, and set off in pursuit. “The members immediately pursued the vehicle and cornered their Mpumalanga counterparts at a road intersection in Springs. The members were found in possession of dagga and cash and they were arrested on the spot.

“The two suspects [Mpumalanga flying squad officers] are now facing both a criminal charge as well as departmental steps that have been sanctioned as a matter of urgency by Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, the provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga,” she said.