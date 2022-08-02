Mpumalanga crime fighter slapped with gun possession charges

Durban – A community crime fighter has found himself on the wrong side of the law after he was arrested for being in possession of a high calibre firearm and ammunition. Nkululeko James Ntimba, a member of a Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Mbuzini in Mpumalanga was nabbed after police received a tip-off about a man in possession of a firearm.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers went to a house in the Masibekela area where they searched the home and discovered the firearm. “Ntimba has appeared before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court facing the said charges and was granted bail of R1 000. He is expected to appear again at the same Court next month. Meanwhile, the police are continuing with their investigation,” he said. Mpumalanga SAPS Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, was disappointed at the arrest however she has thanked the community for the alert.

“We are very much disappointed that a person whom we regard as our extended hand in the community is reportedly mingled in criminal activities. We hope that decisive actions will follow. On the other hand, we will continue to ensure that any information that is brought to our attention, is followed accordingly so that perpetrators are swiftly brought to book,” Manamela said. Mohlala said a second man has been taken in for questioning in relation to spate of robbery incidents previously reported around Nkomazi. IOL