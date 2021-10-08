Mpumalanga man and woman arrested for possession of vehicles hijacked in Limpopo

Pretoria – The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga has arrested two people, a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, for possession of alleged hijacked vehicles, as well as other suspected stolen items. “According to the information, members of the SAPS from Visible Policing in Bushbuckridge were on duty when they received information from Netstar tracking company about two vehicles reported as hijacked over the past weekend and that the said vehicles were around Saselani Trust in the Bushbuckridge area,” said Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

He said police officers “swiftly reacted” to the information and proceeded to the area. Upon arrival, the officers found two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota RunX, parked at a certain house. “There were three suspects in the house, a woman and two men, whereby one of the men reportedly fled the scene upon noticing the police. Two people remained,” said Mohlala. Officers searched the house and recovered some items, including computers, pots, air-conditioners, groceries, electric appliances, as well as other items suspected to have been stolen.

“The two suspects were arrested after failing to explain as to where they got the properties. The said vehicles were seized after members realised that the Toyota Corolla was the one reportedly hijacked near Makwakwala in Limpopo province. Meanwhile, the Toyota Run X was reportedly hijacked at Letsitele in Limpopo province,” said Mohlala. The two appeared before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of being in possession of hijacked vehicles and suspected stolen property. They were granted bail of R2 000 each, and their matter was postponed to November. Meanwhile, three people were on Friday scheduled to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court after being arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.