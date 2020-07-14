Mpumalanga man appears for allegedly setting his girlfriend on fire

Pretoria – A 35-year-old Mpumalanga man appeared in the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the attempted murder of his girlfriend last December.

“It is alleged that on 21 December 2019 Kholofelo Nonyane had a heated argument with his 20-year-old girlfriend in their rented room in Old Coronation, Witbank.

"He allegedly poured paraffin on her, set her alight while sleeping and locked her in their room,” said Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions.

“When the victim woke up, she screamed for help from other tenants, who came to her assistance. Upon realising that she was badly burnt, the police and medical emergencies were summoned and the victim was taken to hospital.”

The National Prosecuting Authority said Nonyane was on the run after he allegedly committed the offence and was found at his hideout in Shatale, near Bushbuckridge, last week. The matter was postponed to July 20 for a bail application.