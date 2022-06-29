Mpumalanga man arrested after being found with a bag of explosives

Pretoria- A 55-year-old man in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly found with explosives. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said guards from CSC Tactical Security Company were on duty monitoring CCTV footage at Marelden Estate, when they noticed a group of suspects in balaclavas, believed to be armed, passing the premises.

The security officers called the police for back-up. “When the suspects noticed the security guards they ran into the bushes. It is further reported that a shoot-out ensued. They (guards) managed to apprehend one suspect who was found with a bag full of explosives while the others managed to flee. “He was then arrested and charged for possession of explosives and police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him as the investigation continues,” Mohlala said.

The suspect will appear at the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Police request anyone with information that will help locate the remaining suspects to contact Colonel One Thobejane on 082 372 2195 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS App. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

