Mpumalanga man arrested after confessing to double murder

Pretoria: A 23-year-old man was due to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, in connection with a violent incident at KaMaqhekeza near Komatipoort in which two people were shot dead last week.

The young man handed himself over to police and confessed to killing the pair, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

“The suspect told police that a scuffle broke (out) between two groups which culminated in a physical fight. He then snatched a firearm from another man and shot the two victims and thereafter fled the scene,” Mdhluli said.

The 23-year-old surrendered himself and the firearm to Tonga police station a day later.

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga arrested two men following the death of a 43-year-old man at Lydenburg Hospital on Sunday. The victim had been assaulted.

“After the man's death, (another) man was reportedly assaulted by members of the community (who accused) him of the death of the victim,” said Mdhluli.

Police had rescued the man from the mob before taking him in for questioning and arresting him, he said.

A second man has also been arrested for the murder of the 43-year-old. The two are set to appear in the Lydenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

On Monday, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Major General Thulani Phahla urged community members to find peaceful ways of settling disputes.

“We urge members of the public not to take the law upon themselves but to resolve matters in a lawful manner rather than resorting to violence which often results in the loss of life,” Phahla said.

African News Agency (ANA)