Mpumalanga man arrested after ’deliberately fabricating’ a hijacking case

According to police reports, the man reported being hijacked the day before. He allegedly claimed that he was travelling with three of his friends when a man and two women hijacked his Toyota Yaris in Mhluzi.

Following his complaint, police at Mhluzi then mobilised their resources to track down the alleged culprits. However, they say as they investigated the case further, they discovered that the man’s story “lacked consistency”, which then raised suspicions with the investigators.

Police discovered that the hijacking did not take place that day and that the man had allegedly run over a pedestrian, which led to community members confiscating his car keys.

“Police at Mhluzi explained to him about this discrepancy and that his actions amount to a criminal offence, hence his arrest and a charge of perjury laid against him.