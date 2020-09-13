Mpumalanga man arrested for stealing nearly R1.4m worth of railway tracks

Cape Town - A 40-year-old employee of a well-known waste management and scrap metal company in Mpumalanga is expected to appear before the Vosman Magistrate Court on Monday. The suspect is linked to a case where almost R1.4 million worth of railway tracks were stolen, the Hawks said. “On Monday members from the Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation together with Afriguarr, Transnent and Durban Harbour Police kept observation on a group of suspects at Kromdraai who were loading stripped railway tracks onto a truck. “When approached, the suspects fled and two were apprehended on the spot. “The third suspect fled using the company’s van, but he however crashed his getaway vehicle into a wall before fleeing,” the Hawks said.

“Despite his attempts, he was finally arrested on Saturday at his residence in Vosman after the Hawks relentlessly followed up on information about his whereabouts.”

His two accomplices, Thulani Rodrigo Khumalo (33) and Dumisani David Nkosi (38) who were arrested on Monday.

Khumalo and Nkosi are in custody following their second brief appearance in the Vosman Magistrate Court on Friday.

They are expected back in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, the third suspect will make his first appearance in the same court on Monday on charges of damaging of essential infrastructure, theft and possession of stolen property.

