Mpumalanga man dies on New Year's Eve after gunman opens fire on couple









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – A 30-year-old man, Dwyne Nguyuza, was murdered at Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga just before midnight yesterday. Police said the man had been celebrating New Year's Eve with his wife and family at their home when an unknown man entered their yard with a firearm. The suspect shot the man several times and then fired at the deceased's wife before fleeing the scene. "The man and his wife were rushed to the nearby clinic for medical assistance. In the process, police were summoned to the scene as well. "Unfortunately the man was certified dead on arrival at the clinic. However, the woman was moved to hospital for medical treatment, where she is recovering.

"A case of murder as well as attempted murder have been opened and the detectives have already commenced with their investigation.

"The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and there is no arrest made yet."

The police are appealing for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to call Detective Captain Alfred Mashele on 082 968 4153.

Members of the public can also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 for any crime-related information. Alternatively, the public can download MYSAPS app to anonymously send valuable information to police.