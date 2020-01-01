Cape Town – A 30-year-old man, Dwyne Nguyuza, was murdered at Thulamahashe, near Bushbuckridge, in Mpumalanga just before midnight yesterday.
Police said the man had been celebrating New Year's Eve with his wife and family at their home when an unknown man entered their yard with a firearm.
The suspect shot the man several times and then fired at the deceased's wife before fleeing the scene.
"The man and his wife were rushed to the nearby clinic for medical assistance. In the process, police were summoned to the scene as well.
"Unfortunately the man was certified dead on arrival at the clinic. However, the woman was moved to hospital for medical treatment, where she is recovering.