Mpumalanga man fatally shoots his wife and two children, then kills himself

Pretoria – The SAPS in Mpumalanga has “strongly” condemned a domestic violence incident in which a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 10 and four, were shot and killed allegedly by her husband. SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the “horrific” incident was believed to have occurred on Wednesday at around 9.30pm at Tonga in Nkomazi.

“The 36-year-old husband was also found with [a] gunshot wound. A firearm belonging to him was also found in the house,” said Mdhluli. “According to the report, the SAPS members at Tonga as well as the medical personnel were notified about the incident and upon their arrival the woman, as well as one of the children, were unfortunately certified dead at the scene by the paramedics.” The other child was already taken to a healthcare facility for medical treatment by a family member but was also certified dead on arrival in hospital.

Police opened a case with three counts of murder and an inquest. “Preliminary investigation indicates that after shooting the three members of his family, the husband reportedly called other members of the family to inform them of what has occurred before turning the gun on himself,” said Mdhluli. “The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, meanwhile, circumstances surrounding this shocking incident is being investigated.”