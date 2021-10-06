Mpumalanga man fatally shoots son before turning the gun on himself

Pretoria – The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga has appealed to community members to seek professional help when faced with life challenges. The advice from the SAPS came after the “gruesome” death of a father and son in the province, in incidents suspected to be domestic-related violence.

“In this incident, a young man, aged 21 was reportedly shot and killed allegedly by his 48-year-old father. The said incident occurred at Standerton on Saturday, 02 October 2021 around 10 am but shockingly, the father's body, which had a gunshot wound was also discovered as well as a firearm next to him,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. He said members of the SAPS at Standerton, together with the medical personnel, were alerted about the incident and upon their arrival, the young man, as well as the father, was unfortunately certified dead at the scene. “A probe of murder has commenced whilst an inquest is being investigated by SAPS members from Standerton. Preliminary investigation suggests that after fatally shooting the son, the father reportedly turned the gun on himself,” said Mohlala.

Provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has “vehemently condemned” the incident, which she described as regrettable. She called on members of the public to obtain professional assistance whenever they go through life challenges, without resorting to violence. Last month, a 60-year-old woman was arrested by the SAPS in Limpopo for allegedly killing her 18-year-old son.

The deceased teenager, identified by the SAPS as Spanky Sefuka, reportedly arrived home at GaMasemola Kgoogo Section at about 5 am after attending a wedding. “He then allegedly started insulting his 25-year-old sister, threatening her with a knife. His mother reportedly tried to intervene but was allegedly threatened by the victim [named Spanky],” said Limpopo SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “The woman [mother] then allegedly used the wood and a stick to strike the victim until he succumbed to the assault at the scene.”