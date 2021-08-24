Mpumalanga mayor, eight accused appear over alleged R215k fraud

Cape Town – The mayor of the Nkangala District Municipality, Thembi Sarah Masilela, and eight other accused appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday for alleged fraud.

It is alleged that the 67-year-old Masilela colluded with the group in September 2019 and ensured that fraudulent documents were processed for payments for services which were never rendered, Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement. The municipality – one of the three districts of Mpumalanga – allegedly lost in excess of approximately R215 730 in the process.