Mpumalanga mayor, eight accused appear over alleged R215k fraud
Cape Town – The mayor of the Nkangala District Municipality, Thembi Sarah Masilela, and eight other accused appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday for alleged fraud.
It is alleged that the 67-year-old Masilela colluded with the group in September 2019 and ensured that fraudulent documents were processed for payments for services which were never rendered, Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement. The municipality – one of the three districts of Mpumalanga – allegedly lost in excess of approximately R215 730 in the process.
The accused were arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga. They were granted R10 000 bail each and the case was postponed to September 10 for it to be transferred to the Serious Commercial Crime Court.
Masilela’s alleged accomplices were all charged for theft, forgery and Contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA):
- Gigimani Swartboy Sindane (59), the secretary of the Ndzundaza Mabhoko Traditional council
- Tebogo Nkamide Matiwane (50), the general manager of Social Development within Nkangala District Municipality
- Thembi Ndlovu (50), the co-ordinator for Social Services
- Given Sipho Jele (33) and his company Somziloyi Business Enterprise
- Simon Prince Musiza (33) and his company Zenzazona PTY LTD
- Vincent Jabu Sibiya (39) and his company Megaworks Trading Enterprise
- Elvis Sifiso Ntuli (36) and his company Ngibongaimpilo PTY LTD
- Thabo Wiseman Ntuli and his company Ngezabanqobi Supply Trading and Enterprises.
IOL