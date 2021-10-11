Mpumalanga MEC arrested for two murders, attempted murder

Pretoria – A member of the executive council (MEC) in Mpumalanga has been arrested and charged for crimes including murder and attempted murder, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Monday. “This morning a member of the executive council (MEC) in Mpumalanga, accompanied by his attorney, handed himself over to police in Nelspruit in connection with at least two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder,” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“The 45 year-old MEC is alleged to have been involved in a shooting where two people were fatally shot and a third person wounded on Sunday, 22 August 2021 in Nelspruit.” Naidoo said the arrest of the provincial MEC brings to three the total number of people arrested in connection with this case. On September 17, the SAPS arrested Joseph Charlie Ngwenya (35) and Tshepo Matsane (30).

“They both appeared in court at least twice before being granted bail of R20 000 each on Friday, 8 October 2021,” said Naidoo. “In the meantime, the MEC is expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon on the murder and attempted murder charges. “In an unrelated incident, two Mpumalanga police officers aged 38 and 42, were shot and injured near Komatipoort in August.