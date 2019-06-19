File picture

Johannesburg - A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday around Kabokweni, near Nelspruit, for allegedly neglecting her four children, Mpumalanga police said. "The woman’s four children were captured on a video which has since gone viral on social media, by a man calling himself uncle, gallivanting unsupervised on the street in a bad state," spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

"The children believed to be between the ages of three and 13 were apparently left alone by their mother who apparently left them to fend for themselves in an unventilated shack, since early June this year."

Bhembe said the woman was expected to appear in the Volkrust Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of child neglect. Bhembe said she was arrested after police launched an investigation after the video went viral.

Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, cautioned parents to take care of their children, "especially in this day and age where children are highly sought by criminals to further their criminal activities".

African News Agency (ANA)