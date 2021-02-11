Mpumalanga murder suspects who escaped from custody rearrested

Pretoria – The SAPS in Mpumalanga has commended residents for their support following the rearrest of the second of two men who escaped from a police van near the Ermelo correctional centre in January.

One of the men, 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi, was rearrested on Friday at his hideout in Khayelisha township near Ermelo, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

“He was apprehended and he subsequently appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court... facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody adding to his initial charges,” said Hlathi.

“Meanwhile, Njabulo Nsibande appeared before the same court last week on Thursday... following his rearrest on 27 January, 2021. The case of having escaped from lawful custody against Nkosi and Nsibande was postponed to 22 February, 2021 for further investigation.”

On Monday, Nkosi and Nsibande also appeared before the Mpumalanga division of the high court sitting in Breyten on their initial charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.