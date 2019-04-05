File picture

Johannesburg - Two parents appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Friday, on charges relating to the death of their five-year-old daughter, Mpumalanga police said. Spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said that 35-year-old Bheki Hlophe and 28-year-old Sibongile Shongwe made their second appearance on charges of murder.

"Their appearance came after they were arrested for the death of their five-year-old daughter at their home in Kwadela, Davel on 10 March 2019. They reported that the child died as a result of having fallen from her bed after suffering from a seizure as she was reportedly suffering from epilepsy," Bhembe said.

"A preliminary investigation suggested that the child had been severely abused by her parents (suspects) as she had bruises all over her body."

Bhembe said that the Mpumalanga police management condemned in the strongest possible terms the acts of child abuse.

African News Agency (ANA)