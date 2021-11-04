Mpumalanga police appeal for information on Acornhoek ATM bombers

Pretoria: The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, is probing a case of robbery after a group of 15 armed men bombed an ATM and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident took place on Wednesday, at around 2am, at the Acornhoek old complex near Bushbuckridge.

“(The) police report indicates that a security guard was on duty when he noticed a group of about 15 armed suspects who then went for an ATM and detonated some explosives. It is said that the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash before they fled the scene,” said Mohlala. “Further information surfaced that the said suspects got away in two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a VW Golf.” The SAPS has appealed to community members to come forward with information.

“No one has been arrested as yet. The SAPS urges anyone with information which can assist in the investigation or the whereabouts of the suspects to immediately contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Albert Manzini at 082 318 9925,” said Mohlala. “Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” In September, a 31-year-old man appeared in the Temba Magistrate's Court in Gauteng, charged with the possession of explosives.