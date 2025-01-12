Mpumalanga police constable hands himself over after allegedly killing two men

A police constable in Mpumalanga has been arrested after handing himself over following the murders of two men earlier this month. According to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, an elderly woman discovered the bodies of two men lying next to the roadway.

"Both men appeared to have sustained some injuries. One of the victims was initially able to respond to her enquiries about their condition but later became unresponsive," he said. Police were called and the men were declared deceased. "Preliminary investigations suggest that the two male victims had been hired to perform some work at the home of the constable’s cousin. It is alleged that a television was subsequently stolen from the property, prompting the cousin to seek assistance from the constable in recovering the stolen item," Ndubane said in a statement.

The constable and an accomplice located the two victims and allegedly assaulted them. The men were then left at the side of the road. Ndubane said the matter has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for further investigation. Provincial acting commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi has condemned the incident.