File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

KwaMhlanga - Police in Mpumalanga on Friday said they were searching for a gang that stormed the Vaalbank traffic department near KwaMhlanga on Thursday night and stole 14 firearms, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

It is alleged that the armed suspects who were about 15 in number, entered the premises at around 10pm and tied up the security guards who were on duty.

“They then proceeded to the safe, blew it open using explosives and took the firearms as well as the cash before fleeing the scene. The security personnel only managed to free themselves in the early hours of the morning and immediately reported the matter to the police, who then instantly launched an investigation,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi in a statement.

The provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, expressed concern about the proliferation of firearms as they threaten the safety of the community and are used for the sole purpose of committing violent crimes.

General Zuma urged members of the community to assist the police in tracing the suspects and recovery of the firearms.

“Anyone with information should please contact Captain Nixon Matlou at 082 303 9919, or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

