File picture

Johannesburg - Police officer Lt Colonel Fana Simon Maseko was gunned down on Tuesday evening as he was driving his vehicle into the driveway of his Witbank home. The suspects fled without taking anything.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has ordered that the suspects be tracked and brought to book as soon as possible.

"An attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation and as a nation we need to rally together to bring these continuous attacks on our men and women in blue to a grinding halt", said Sitole.

Sitole instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented. The plan entails the mobilisation of critical disciplines and resources of SAPS to ensure that no evidence which could help track down the killers is lost.

"This activation plan will also be supported by a specialised tactical team including members of the Task Force, the National Intervention Unit and/or the Tactical Response Team when the need arises," said police in a statement.

Police have urged members of the public to come forward if they have information that may help the case or call 086 00 10111.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.