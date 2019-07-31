File photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Police in Mpumalanga on Tuesday said they had opened an inquest docket into the deaths of two children from the Nelson Ngobeni Primary School in Emalahleni in a case of suspected food poisoning. The children, aged 6 and 11, died on Monday while 11 other children were hospitalised.

In a statement, police said the postmortems on the two learners had been completed.

"The preliminary results, however, cannot be disclosed at this stage as they form part of the investigation," the statement said.

"The police have since registered an inquest docket for investigation purposes to establish the cause of death as well as the hospitalisation of eleven others who were also rushed to hospital after complaining of stomach cramps and were vomiting."

