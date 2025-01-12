Mpumalanga police probe gang link as search continues for tavern mass killers

Police in Mpumalanga believe the motive for Saturday morning's mass shooting could be gang-related. Provincial police acting commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, visited the crime scene on Sunday where he confirmed that the death toll remained at eight.

"The team is still hard at work tracing suspects. No arrest has been made yet," he said. Mkhwanazi added that one person, wounded in the shooting, was discharged from hospital while two others were still receiving medical treatment. "From what has been gathered so far by the team is that the incident seems to have been gang-related," he said.

Police are investigating the shooting after gunmen stormed a tavern in Pienaar. Six people were declared dead at the scene while two more died in hospital. "Two VW Polo's were also found at the scene with bullet holes and one of the victims was found dead inside one of the vehicles," said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane