CAPE TOWN - Mpumalanga police on Thursday appealed to citizens to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl at Embalenhle near Secunda.

According to police, the girl was sent to a nearby shop on Monday and her mother became worried when she never returned back home. The family went to search for her but with no success and the matter was then reported to the police. A missing person’s inquiry was opened and a search team consisting of detectives, K9 Unit and divers was assembled immediately.

The search continued until late on Tuesday where the team combed the area including a river nearby with no success, the police added.

On Thursday, at approximately 6:30 am, police were summoned to a house in Extension 15 at Embalenhle, where a body of a minor was spotted. The body was positively identified as that of the missing girl.

“Any person with information is urged to contact detective captain Sakhile Mlotshwa at 071 738 4148 or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111," police said.

African News Agency/ANA



