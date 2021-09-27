Mpumalanga Safety MEC warns public of scammers

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga’s MEC for Community Safetyy has warned members of the public to be wary of scammers who request money, after he too, was nearly victim of a scam.

Vusi Shongwe, the community safety, security and Liasion MEC in the province, said members of the public had to globe vigilant as scammer’s usually intensified their efforts towards the Festive Season period in December.

Shongwe said he received an email from a scammer who told him that he needed a cash transfer to assist his cousin, as he was supposedly having issues with his own bank account.

However, when the MEC inquired further requesting a telephonic conversation, he was told by the would be scammer , that he could not speak on the phone as he was busy in a meeting.