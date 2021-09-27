Mpumalanga Safety MEC warns public of scammers
Share this article:
Johannesburg - Mpumalanga’s MEC for Community Safetyy has warned members of the public to be wary of scammers who request money, after he too, was nearly victim of a scam.
Vusi Shongwe, the community safety, security and Liasion MEC in the province, said members of the public had to globe vigilant as scammer’s usually intensified their efforts towards the Festive Season period in December.
Shongwe said he received an email from a scammer who told him that he needed a cash transfer to assist his cousin, as he was supposedly having issues with his own bank account.
However, when the MEC inquired further requesting a telephonic conversation, he was told by the would be scammer , that he could not speak on the phone as he was busy in a meeting.
"Our communities should not just give away their banking details to strangers.
“Banks run awareness campaigns on an ongoing basis, people just need to be more cautious. “Scammers send millions of emails on daily basis with a hope of conning more people with their nefarious tricks.
"Communities should always verify the authenticity of any electronic communication that they receive," said Shongwe.
He said the festive season was an opportune time for scammers to operate and warned members of the public against parting with their hard earned money to swindlers.
“Therefore, communities should be more vigilant, especially on social media and avoid being gullible as opportunists will waste no time but pounce on them for their hard earned money,” he said.
IOL