Mpumalanga traffic officer accused of soliciting bribes appears in court

Johannesburg - A senior traffic officer who is accused of soliciting bribes from motorists in Mpumalanga was arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks on Wednesday morning.

Mfanafuthi Gift Hleza, 32, from the Msukaligwa Local Municipality in Mpumalanga, was charged with corruption.

The Ermelo Magistrate’s Court released him on R1500 bail while his matter has been postponed until March 26 pending further investigations.

In February, the Hawks serious corruption investigation team and the Road Traffic Management Corporation led a sting operation in which the officials went undercover and Hleza demanded a bribe from the undercover agents.

The operation came after several complaints about traffic officers soliciting bribes from motorists who committed traffic violations in the area.