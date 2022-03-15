Mpumalanga woman arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbour to death

Pretoria - A 42-year-old Mpumalanga woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbour to death during a fight at Kwazanele in Breyten, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the 47-year-old deceased went to fetch his wife from his neighbour's house where he found her drinking with two men and a woman on Sunday night.

He demanded that his wife return home with him but she reportedly refused. A quarrel followed between the deceased and the people he found drinking in the yard. “During the scuffle, the deceased reportedly took out a knife and one of the men present attempted to diffuse the situation but he was stabbed in his hand.

“The female neighbour is said to have then grabbed the knife from the man's hands and allegedly stabbed him several times on his upper body,” police said in a statement. Police said the man, still bleeding, left the place and went to his house. He was discovered the next morning by a friend who came to check up on him.

“It is said that he found him outside, lying in a pool of blood at the back of his house.” The accused handed herself to the police. She is expected to appear at the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday facing charges of murder.

