Multiple vehicle crash: N12 in Mpumalanga closed after pile-up of vehicles amid misty weather

A multiple vehicle crash has been reported on the N12 between eMalahleni and Delmas forcing authorities in Mpumalanga to close the busy road on Tuesday morning. Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi said the crash happened amid heavy mist which is often experienced in the area.

“Motorists travelling between eMalahleni and Delmas are advised that the N12 Road between eMalahleni and Delmas is closed this morning due to a multiple vehicle pile-up that is believed to have largely caused by prevailing misty conditions on the road,” he said. “The road in eMalahleni is closed at the N4 and N12 split, therefore motorists who are travelling from Middelburg to Johannesburg are advised to proceed with with N4 and use R555 until they reach Balmoral where they can then rejoin the N12.” The N12 road in Mpumalanga has been temporarily closed after a multiple vehicle pile-up. Picture: Road Angels SA/X Motorists travelling from Delmas direction are advised to take the R555 in Ogies, and later join the N4 in eMalahleni.

“The officials and emergency personnel are on the scene to redirect motorists. It is not clear how many vehicles are involved and the nature and types of crashes or injuries if there are any at this stage,” said Mmusi. He also indicated that it is not clear at this stage regarding the period for the road to be re-opened. On Monday, IOL reported that six men were killed in a horrific crash in Mpumalanga when a bakkie and a car collided head-on along the R40 at Violet Bank in Bushbuckridge.

The crash happened on Saturday night, according to Mmusi. “Four of the deceased were occupants in the light motor vehicle, while the fifth victim was the passenger in the light delivery vehicle (bakkie). Prior to the head-on collision, it is alleged that the light delivery vehicle first hit a pedestrian, who died while being transported to the nearby hospital,” said Mmusi. “Five of the deceased perished at the scene. The driver of the light delivery vehicle seemingly lost control after the collision and the vehicle went on to crash into a minibus taxi that was travelling on the same road.”