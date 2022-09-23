Murder-suicide: Mpumalanga man ‘kills girlfriend then himself’

Cape Town – A Mpumalanga man reportedly killed his girlfriend in plain view of residents and later turn the gun on himself on Thursday morning. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Phinda Matlaka, 42, of Kayamazane, allegedly shot his 37-year-old girlfriend, Shirley Hassan. His body was later found with a bullet wound. Next to him was a gun.

The incident occurred at about 7am in Kanyamazane Extenstion 1, outside Mbombela. “According to information at police disposal, the female victim was on her way to work in Mbombela, when she was fatally shot, allegedly by the said man. “It is further alleged that this took place in the full view of local people en route to work and school. He is said to have then fled the scene to his father's house, also in Kanyamazane Extension 1, where he allegedly turned the gun on himself, ending his life,” Mohlala said.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that the firearm reportedly used was stolen with other items at Kanyamazane during a housebreaking incident on September 16, 2022.” Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident, saying “we plead with members of the community to refrain from using violence as an alternative to resolving domestic issues”. “Gender-based violence is regarded as a pandemic and the country is struggling to end the spate of women who are sadly killed at the hands of their partners,” Manamela said.