Murder suspect hands himself over to police after 10 years on the run

Johannesburg: A Mpumalanga man has surrendered himself to the police for a 2010 murder that he had since evaded arrested for. Selby Nyalungu, 44, handed himself to the Nelspruit Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in the presence of his lawyer on Wednesday. Nyalungu and his two co-accused, his brother Joseph Nyalungu, 54, and Elvis Mulimi, 50, are believed to have been behind the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Willy Shipalane, 36, in 2010. Allegations are that Shipalane was kidnapped and beaten to death 10 years ago. His body was found floating in Inyaka Dam, allegedly with concrete blocks tied to the feet.

According to Captain Dineo Sekgotodi of the Mpumalang Hawks, Nyalungu evaded arrest when his co-accused were finally nabbed in Hazyview in July last year.

“Following the arrest of Joseph Nyalungu and Elvis Mulimi, they made several court appearances and were granted R1 000 bail each.

“Selby Nyalungu made his brief court appearance alongside his co-accused in the Nelspruit Regional Court on Wednesday, when he was also granted bail.

“The trio is expected to appear in the same court on February 21, 2021, for the appointment of a legal representative,” Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi was quoted by Lowvelder last year as saying that Shipalane, was an Eskom employee and had been Joseph Nyalungu’s neighbour.

“The murder allegedly followed a business deal that went south.”

IOL