Nelspruit mall robber left behind by getaway car, flees on foot with box of cash

Pretoria – The South African Police Service has launched a manhunt for a group of robbers who disarmed and robbed security guards who had collected money at The Square shopping centre in Nelspruit. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesman Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the robbery incident happened on Tuesday. “According to the report, four armed suspects pounced on security guards as they collected cash from various shops at The Square shopping centre in Nelspruit. The suspects then disarmed one of the guards before robbing them of undisclosed amount of cash which was contained in a money box,” said Mdhluli. The driver of the cash-in-transit van responded, and a shoot-out ensued with the robbers. “A female bystander was shot during the incident and she sustained some injuries,” said Mdhluli.

“Three suspects then fled the scene, leaving behind one suspect who was carrying the money box. Shots were fired by the [security company] driver towards the direction of a VW Polo, which was used by the suspects as their getaway car. The rear window of the car was damaged during the crossfire.”

Mdhluli said the suspects in the VW Polo were apparently injured by the bullets, but managed to drive away.

“The suspect who carried the money box fled on foot as he was left without any transport and the money box was later recovered hidden next to a river, not far from the scene. Police were informed about the incident where a case of armed robbery was opened, hence the manhunt,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the police are urging public and private hospitals, doctors and medical facilities to be on the lookout for these suspects that might pay them a visit to be treated for gunshot wounds.”

The SAPS assured communities that all information given to police would be treated with the “strictest confidentiality” and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

African News Agency (ANA)