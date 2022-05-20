Nelspruit man nabbed as Hawks uncover ‘drug lab’

Pretoria– A 33-year-old man was arrested after he was found allegedly manufacturing drugs in his house in Nelspruit. Police said they received a tip-off about a house in Nelspruit where drugs were manufactured.

“Search and seizure warrant was authorised by court and disruptive operation was conducted,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. Sekgotodi said Julio Cohen’s house was searched and police allegedly found a room that was used as a laboratory to process dagga. She said they also found an erected tent with lights, thermometer, three electric fans, electric extensions and other equipment’s used to process dagga.

“In the yard, 20 dagga trees were found, seven bottles, one paint bucket, one tupperware all containing dry dagga, one cooler box containing dagga oil were seized. The dry dagga weighs 1.7kg and dagga oil weighs 3.16kg," said Sekgotodi. The Hawks uncovered an alleged drug lab in Mbombela where dagga was being grown. The Hawks uncovered an alleged drug lab in Mbombela where dagga was being grown. Cohen was arrested and appeared at Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court where was was released on R1000 bail. “The suspect is disabled and using a wheelchair to move around.”

