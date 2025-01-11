Night of drinking turns to tragedy after 8 killed in Mpumalanga tavern shooting

Police in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for a gang of armed men after eight people were killed following a shooting in Pienaar in the early hours of Saturday morning. Provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said six victims died at the scene while two more died in hospital.

Three others are recovering in hospital. "Two VW Polos were also found at the scene with bullet holes and one of the victims was found dead inside one of the vehicles," police said. Mdhluli said a team of experts has been set up to investigate the shooting.

"No one has been arrested so far and police are still in pursuit of the perpetrators. Anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects, is urged to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. "All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," he said. Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Jackie Macie, condemned the incident.

"We are once more appealing that the police be given space and time to get to the bottom of the shootings. The perpetrators must be urgently arrested," he said. "We are again calling on liquor traders to always prioritise the safety of their patrons. We further extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and we also wish those who were injured a speedy recovery," Macie added. [email protected]