Middelburg - Nine people died when a truck, a minibus, and a car collided on the N11 about 20km from Middelburg in Mpumalanga late on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 5pm to find a truck, a minibus, and a car on the one side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"The vehicles had burst into flame upon collision and were well alight. Middelburg Fire Services and local farmers were able to extinguish the blaze after some time."

Once the fire had been extinguished, medics found that nine people, believed to have been from the minibus, had succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

The driver of the minibus was assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Two other people were assessed and found to have escaped injury, Meiring said.

