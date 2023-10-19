Obey road rules, Mpumalanga appeals to drivers after four travellers die in crash

At least four people were killed during a horrific head-on collision involving two sedans on Wednesday night, traffic authorities in Mpumalanga have revealed. The crash happened on the N17 Road, between Trichardt and Kinross, according to Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison.

“The victims are two drivers and two passengers, and they died at the scene on impact,” said Mmusi. Four other passengers were seriously injured and were rushed to the nearby hospital in Trichardt. Four people, including two drivers were killed when two sedans crashed on the N17 Road in Mpumalanga. Photo: Supplied The four injured passengers were later transferred to the Evander Provincial Hospital for further medical care.

“It is suspected that contravention of the road rules may have caused the crash. However, the investigation is under way,” said Mmusi. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has called for greater obedience to the rules of the road and considerate driving. This, the MEC insisted, will drastically reduce deaths and injuries caused by road crashes.

Shongwe also added that motorists should be cautious of various prevailing conditions on the road, such as the weather and visibility, so that they adjust their driving accordingly. “All drivers must ensure that people and goods are transported safely on the road. Obeying the rules and driving considerately is non-negotiable, and everyone must comply,” said Shongwe. He also sent condolences to the bereaved families and well wishes the injured passengers.

In June, IOL reported that at least four travellers were killed in a horrific crash which happened on the on N12 Road, between Phola and Emalahleni. At the time, Mmusi said eight more people were injured during the crash. “This happened during a collision between a light delivery vehicle and a sedan. Eight more (people) sustained injuries and were transported by the emergency personnel to the nearby hospital for treatment,” Mmusi narrated.