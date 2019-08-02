File picture: ER24

Middelburg - A man was killed while a woman and her daughter were wounded during an apparent cash in transit heist at a filling station in Middelburg, Mpumalanga on Friday afternoon, the ER24 paramedic service said. In a statement, the private ambulance service said the man was found in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

"He was found to be in a critical condition. Paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before transporting him to hospital for further medical care. Unfortunately, shortly afterwards the man had succumbed to his injuries at hospital," the statement said.

"It is believed that the man was busy filling up his vehicle when he was shot."

A woman and her child sustained gunshot wounds to their legs during the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment, the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)