Nelspruit - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Nelspruit have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the rape of a four-year-old girl and her 28-year-old mother, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.
"The suspect, who is on parole for a murder case, was arrested on Friday, 27 December 2019 after being cornered by police at his hiding place at a township in Machadodorp and is expected to appear before court," SAPS Mpumalanga spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Sunday.
It was reported that the man went to visit the pair on Thursday this past week and was granted access to the house.
"Moments later he produced a knife, threatened the mother of the girl, directed her and her daughter to one of the rooms and allegedly raped both of them."
Police were later alerted about the incident by a neighbour who became suspicious after seeing the suspect "fleeing from the house. The police immediately rushed to the house and confirmed the details of the incident".