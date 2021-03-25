Pensioner, 91, arrested for allegedly raping his lover’s 11-year-old child

Johannesburg - A 91-year-old pensioner was expected to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter. Allegations are that there were times when the man raped the child in the presence of her 36-year-old mother who is currently at large and sought by the police. The matter was brought to the attention of police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Tuesday. According to Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police, a concerned citizen had gone to a certain house in Bushbuckridge and found three children in a “terrible state” without parental care. He said the children told the woman of their ordeal, indicating that their parents had been abusing them physically, emotionally and sexually.

“Details given by the children also revealed that the 11-year-old girl, had allegedly been raped by the 91-year-old man, at times, in the presence of their mother.”

Hlathi said the woman took the children with her to a nearby school and reported the matter to the principal who then notified the police.

“Upon arrival, police working with their counterparts from the Department of Social Development, immediately sought medical attention for these children as well as taking them to a place of safety.

“A case was also opened accordingly hence the man's arrest and his court appearance as well as the manhunt for the mother of the children.”

Hlathi said the man also faces an additional charge of assaulting the girl’s 5-year-old brother and was expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court today.

He also said he did not stay with the woman but that they are neighbours.

“Meanwhile the children's mother, who is also said to be the old man's girlfriend, is being sought by police for child neglect after the two children as well as their sibling, a two-year-old girl were reported to have been left abandoned.

“Since she left early this month to collect money for grants for her children and never returned home.

“Anyone who has knowledge about the whereabouts of the children's mother, can contact Detective Sergeant Macro Makwela at 072 613 2576 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Hlathi said.

IOL