Pretoria - A 62-year-old man was rescued in Mpumalanga after he got trapped as he attempted to cross the Komati River. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the man was trapped on Saturday while he was driving on a bridge across the river.

“According to the report, on that said day the pensioner was driving in his Toyota bakkie when he got stuck on the bridge of a swollen river. Fortunately, the old man managed to get out from his car in time and took a stand on top of a rock which was in the middle of the raging waters of the river. “Help was then summoned for him and he was later rescued by members of the police from the search and rescue team. He then received medical treatment offered by the medical rescue team,” said Mohlala. In other incidents, a man in his 60s from Kamdladla and an 18-year-old Grade 12 learner from Shongwe High School in Driekoppies lost their lives in the flooded Mlumati River.

“According to information received, the elderly victim allegedly requested his friend to accompany him to the river where he set the fish trap on Thursday 2 February 2023. Upon arrival in the river, the elderly (man) got in the overflowing water,” said Mohlala. It is alleged that the elderly man was swallowed by the high-water waves, and he was nowhere to be seen. “In Driekoppies, an 18-year-old Grade 12 learner and his friend allegedly sneaked out of their boarding lodge during normal school hours at about 1pm on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.

“They allegedly tried to cross the river, but unfortunately the water waves were too strong for them. They were both swept, but the victim’s friend managed to grab the reed which worked to his favour, but the Grade 12 learner was unfortunate and he disappeared,” said Mohlala. In both incidents police divers were summoned for search and rescue operations, with no luck. Mohlala said the search teams would visit both scenes again, to proceed with the search operations.

