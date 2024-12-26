PICS: Angry mob attacks alleged stock thieves, burns their cars, kills one while another man is hospitalised

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a stock theft related incident where two men suspected of stock theft were cornered and assaulted by a group of people, resulting in the death of one of the men. The two men were allegedly found with livestock believed to have been stolen.

“One of the alleged suspects died while the other one sustained some injuries. The incident occurred in Verena on Wednesday, 24 December 2024. According to a report, police as well medical emergency services were called to the scene, and it was during this period when one of the men was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli. The man who survived the brutal attack is currently hospitalized, under police guard. “The incident is believed to be linked to stock theft incident, where 26 cattle, six goats, and a donkey were reportedly stolen from a certain farm in Verena. The police investigation indicates that a shepherd was attacked earlier that day then robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Mdhluli.

After the attack, the assailants then fled the scene in two bakkies with trailers. However, the fleeing assailants’ vehicles got stuck in the mud, leading to their capture and attack by the angry mob. Two bakkies were also torched during the incident. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has “strongly” condemned the acts of vigilantism.

Mkhwanazi also expressed concern over incidents of stock theft and urged members of the community to refrain from buying suspected stolen property. The acting provincial police boss further emphasized the importance of collaboration between the community and the police in combating stock theft. “The police have got the stock theft unit to address the challenge of stock theft,” said Mkhwanazi.