PICS: Four passing trucks and two bakkies burnt as angry community members demand electricity

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga are on high alert, and have heightened visibility on the N4 Road and areas around Vosman, near Witbank, following the torching of four trucks and two bakkies by angry community members. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, provincial police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, said the vehicles were burnt on Wednesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Scores of other vehicles were also reportedly damaged when some members of the community pelted stones at passing vehicles. “Preliminary reports indicate that the incident erupted following reports of lack of electricity in areas like Sangweni and other places in Vosman,” Mdhluli said. Angry community members burnt four passing trucks and two bakkies as they demanded electricity around Vosman, near Witbank, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS “A case of public violence was opened as well as multiple charges of malicious damage to property were laid following the dreadful incident.”

Angry community members burnt four passing trucks and two bakkies as they demanded electricity around Vosman, near Witbank, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS He said no one has been arrested yet for the violence and arson. However, Mdhluli said police, including members of the public order policing unit, continue to maintain their presence in the area. Angry community members burnt four passing trucks and two bakkies as they demanded electricity around Vosman, near Witbank, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has called on community members to refrain from acts of violence, even though they have a right to protest. “This should be done within the ambit of the law,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

In September, a bus and heavy-duty truck were torched and a police officer was injured during a taxi protest on the R40 between Mbombela and White River, following a dispute between local bus operator Buscor and taxi associations. The taxi riot was allegedly retaliation by taxi associations against the bus service. Taxis also blocked some roads which not only affected people in these areas, but also allegedly brought Buscor operations in them to a standstill. At the time, Mdhluli said: “We had various incidents, including one in which the taxi operators went to the government complex and were dispersed by the members of public order policing. However, after that the protesters allegedly torched a truck.

Story continues below Advertisement