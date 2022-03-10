PICS: More nights in jail for Mpumalanga man accused of killing his 68-year-old grandmother on farm

Pretoria: The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court has remanded into custody Jay Peters, a Mpumalanga man who was arrested for allegedly killed his 68-year-old grandmother. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case had been postponed until Wednesday next week for a formal bail application.

“During his first appearance last week, the accused elected to conduct his defence and, today (Thursday), he changed his mind and elected to use the services of Legal Aid South Africa,” said Nyuswa. “Jay Peters is facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice. The accused was residing with the victim Susanna Kilmister (68), on Cromdale farm, Nelspruit,” said Nyuswa. Jay Peters, a Mpumalanga man who was arrested for allegedly killed his 68-year-old grandmother, has been remanded into custody. Photo: NPA “It is alleged that on 28 February 2022, the accused and the victim had a heated argument, which led to the accused assaulting the victim until she died. Peters was arrested on the same day at the scene.”

Last month, four men, aged between 18 and 30, were arrested in Mpumalanga for the murder and robbery of two pensioners, a couple aged 64 and 83. At the time, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the bodies of the couple were discovered in their house in Carolina. "At about 7am, police in Carolina were called to attend a crime scene at Voortrekker Street in Carolina. According to the information, some concerned residents at the communal became worried when they did not see their two elderly neighbours for a while and then contacted the police," Mdhluli said.

He said that upon arrival at the place, police entered the house as the door was not locked. “The members then discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple. The two were, unfortunately, certified dead by the emergency personnel at the scene,” Mdhluli said. “Police managed to connect their dots and uncovered that there were some items belonging to the victims that appeared to have been taken by the suspects. These items included their Toyota Corolla and a firearm.”

He said the couple’s vehicle was found abandoned not far from the crime scene. “A case, with two counts of murder and robber,y was then opened accordingly, with a launch of a manhunt for suspects. The astute members worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to book,” Mdhluli said. IOL