PICS: Mpumalanga man’s body and bakkie retrieved from Vaal River nine days after his disappearance

Durban - Emergency teams have retrieved a bakkie belonging to Willem Kruger, who had been missing for the last nine days. Reports state that the 29-year-old was still seated in his vehicle when it was discovered by SAPS and specialist divers on Tuesday.

More than 1 000 people were involved in the search for Kruger following his disappearance at a lodge in the area. Private investigator, Mike Bolhuis, said Kruger was last seen on November 13. "He was found earlier today on Tuesday morning, November 22. Our sincere condolences to his family. We convey our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mr Kruger. We pray for peace, comfort and courage in this time of sorrow," he said.

Bolhuis further thanked all the services that helped to find Kruger. The bakkie, according to The Citizen, was located near a low-lying bridge at Henbase Lodge where he'd been staying. Willem Kruger’s bakkie was retrieved from the Vaal River on Tuesday morning. Picture: Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters South Africa

Willem Kruger’s bakkie was retrieved from the Vaal River on Tuesday morning. Picture: Paramedics, SAPS and Firefighters South Africa Kruger is the son of farmer, Tiaan Kruger, who is well-known in Mpumalanga. He disappeared after attending a bachelor party. At the time, it was alleged that Kruger tried to cross a low-lying bridge at one of the lodge's entrances. It had been raining at the time and it is suspected that the inclement weather made it difficult to cross the low-lying bridge.

