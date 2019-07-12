Photo: Supplied.

Middleburg - Nine people have been killed while two others slightly injured in a head-on collision involving a truck and taxi in Mpumalanga, authorities said on Friday night. The horror crash occurred on N11 road between Middleburg and Hendrina on Friday afternoon.

According to Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, all nine of the deceased were passengers in the taxi.

"Eight of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition. They are believed to be employees at a nearby mine.

"Both drivers of the minibus and the articulated truck were slightly injured and are being treated at a Life Cosmos Hospital in Emalahleni."

The cause of the crash is not yet known but Mmusi confirmed that crash investigation experts from RTMC and safety engineering officials from the department would immediately commence with investigations.

"The police will also investigate cases of culpable homicide," he said.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Gabisile Shabalala meanwhile has expressed shock at the collision, saying that motorists should use roads more cautiously.

Shabalala announced during her maiden Policy and Budget Speech presentation on Thursday that the N11 was among the list of roads set to receive more attention in the current financial year due to the number of crashes experienced.

The MEC also sent her condolences to the bereaved families and wished those who were injured a speedy recovery.

Mmusi confirmed that the road was closed for traffic following the accident but has since been partially reopened with a stop-and-go control.