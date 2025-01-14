PICS: Two men arrested as cops intercept R1 million dagga from Kingdom of eSwatini

Police in Mpumalanga, deployed under the intense operation Vala Umgodi countering illicit mining, have arrested two men for alleged dealing in dagga. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the suspects, aged 30 and 36, were arrested in the evening of Monday, in Barberton.

“The combat team in collaboration with proactive members were busy patrolling around the area and while performing their duties, they spotted a white Isuzu bakkie with two occupants coming from the direction of Low's Creek towards Sheba Siding. The suspects reportedly tried to make a turn, but members swiftly acted and immediately stopped the vehicle,” said Ndubane. Whilst searching the vehicle, the police recovered 10 bags loaded with dagga, weighing more than 270 kilogrammes. Ndubane said the estimated street value of the dagga is around R1 million. “It was during this time when the two suspects were apprehended and charged accordingly. During the investigation by the police, it came to light that the two were en-route to deliver the dagga from the border of the Kingdom of eSwatini to Sheba when they were intercepted,” said Ndubane.

The two arrested men are expected to appear in court soon. Last year, IOL reported that a 43-year-old man from Eswatini, who was on his way to KwaZulu-Natal, was arrested after he was allegedly found with dagga weighing almost four kilogrammes taped around the waist. At the time, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, said Bhekithemba Simelane was arrested after he was found travelling by taxi on the N2 Piet Retief-Pongola Road.

"Police from Mahamba Port of entry were performing normal stop and search duties when they stopped a Toyota Quantum taxi. A search was conducted and a large quantity of dagga, weighing 3,9 kg was found wrapped around his body," Nkosi said.