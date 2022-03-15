Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Poaching suspect arrested in Skukuza Game reserve

The police have arrested a suspected poacher at Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve in Skukuza. File picture

Published 40m ago

Pretoria – A 29-year-old man has been arrested at the Skukuza Game reserve after he was allegedly found with equipment that is used for poaching, police said on Tuesday.

Police said two field rangers at Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve in Skukuza, were camping in the area when they spotted two suspected poachers carrying firearms.

They approached the suspects and instructed them to stop.

“However, one suspect fled meanwhile his fellow surrendered and was captured by the rangers,” police said.

The police said the man was found with a hunting rifle, eight live rounds, a knife, a back pack with food stuff and a silencer in his possession.

“The other suspect is still at large and police urge the public to assist with information that may lead to his arrest by contacting Detective Constable Eclass Masiya on 076 082 5074 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.”

Alternatively members of the public can share information via MYSAPSAPP.

The suspect appeared at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

IOL

crimeCrime and courts

