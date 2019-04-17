Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - National police chief General Khehla John Sitole has called for swift action in tracking down suspects who gunned down Lieutenant Colonel Fana Simon Maseko in Mpumalanga province, the SA Police Service (SAPS) said on Wednesday. "I have tasked the [Mpumalanga] provincial team to spare no resources in tracking down those responsible," said Sitole.

"An attack on a police officer is an attack on the nation and as a nation, we need to rally together to bring these continues attacks on our men and women in blue to a grinding halt."

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said at least two men accosted Maseko in his driveway, opened fire and fled the scene without taking anything.

"Colonel Maseko was driving his Mercedes Benz into his driveway in Mtsuki Street in Ackerville, Witbank, in Mpumalanga [on Tuesday evening] when at least two armed men opened fire on him, killing him instantly. The suspects fled without taking anything and the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage," said Naidoo.

"General Sitole has instructed that the 72-hour Activation Plan be mobilised. This is a plan which entails the mobilisation of critical disciplines and resources of the SAPS including crime intelligence, forensic experts and seasoned investigators both from the SAPS and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) to ensure that no intelligence and evidence which could help track down the killers is lost."

Naidoo said that SAPS activation plan will also be supported by a specialised tactical team including members of the Task Force, the National Intervention Unit and/or the Tactical Response Team when the need arises.

The SAPS is appealing to members of the public with any information on the killing of Maseko assist them in the investigation.

Information may be communicated to SAPS via the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and information will be treated with "strictest confidence", said Naidoo.

African News Agency/ANA