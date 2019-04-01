File picture: Pexels

Nelspruit - Police in Witbank in Mpumalanga are searching for suspects who shot and killed a prominent local businesswoman, before fleeing the scene in her car. Police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said the woman arrived home in Del Judor on Sunday evening but was attacked by an unknown number of men. They shot her twice and then sped off in her brand new vehicle, a Mazda BT 50 bakkie.

"The police were called and they, in turn, summoned other role players to the scene, where the victim was certified dead by paramedics. The bakkie was later found abandoned around Schoongeszicht, approximately 10 km from the scene," said Bhembe.

Police are urging community members to come forward with information and to contact Lieutenant Colonel Simon Thobejane at 079 891 5845 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.

African News Agency (ANA)